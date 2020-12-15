Maduro urges regional organisation to ensure COVID-19 vaccine financing

The Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) organisation should be ready to finance mass COVID-19 vaccination in the member states, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said.

“The ALBA should guarantee through the ALBA bank the financing of the member countries,” Maduro said at the 18th ALBA Summit on Monday.

During his speech, the Venezuelan president also emphasized the progress of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine and mentioned Cuba’s progress in developing four domestic vaccines against COVID-19.