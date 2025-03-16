MADI chides NYSC for harassing corps member over viral video



…says Corps member has constitutional right to speak

Abuja, Nigeria – Human rights organisation, Make A Difference Initiative (MADI), has strongly condemned the alleged harassment and intimidation of a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member over a viral video in which she criticised the high cost of living and hardship in the country.

In the video, the corps member expressed her frustrations about the economic situation, describing Nigeria’s president as a “terrible one.” Reports indicate that NYSC officials have since been pressuring her to delete the video, subjecting her to threats and coercion.

Reacting to the development, MADI, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Dr Lemmy Ughegbe and Director of Strategic Development, Augustine Eigbe decried the NYSC’s actions as an attack on free speech, warning that such intimidation violates the Nigerian Constitution.

“Section 39(1) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) guarantees every citizen the right to freedom of expression, including the freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without interference. It is deeply troubling that instead of addressing the legitimate concerns raised, some NYSC officials have resorted to intimidation and coercion,” the statement read.

MADI called on the NYSC to immediately desist from harassing the corps member, insisting that she must not face any form of punishment, intimidation, or undue pressure for expressing her views.

The organisation further urged the Federal Government, human rights groups, and the general public to stand in defence of free speech, warning that any attempt to victimise the corps member would be met with strong resistance and legal action.

“Freedom of expression is a cornerstone of democracy, and we will not stand by while young Nigerians are bullied into silence,” MADI stated.