Made-in-Aba trade fair triggers excitement among exhibitors

Exhibitors at the 8th edition of Made-in-Aba Trade Fair, on Tuesday in Abuja, expressed excitement over the commencement of the annual fair designed to promote locally made products and skills among artisans.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fair being attended by over 90 exhibitors from Aba, is sponsored by the Senate Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, in partnership with Small- and Medium- Enterprises Development Agency (SMEDAN).

Some of the exhibitors in separate interviews with NAN commended the Federal Government for encouraging locally-made products and Abaribe for promoting and supporting Small- and Medium-Enterprises (SMEs).

They, however, stressed the need for increased publicity, pointing out that it was critical in increasing awareness to attract patronage.

According to Mr Chinatu Nwagbara, Chief Executive Officer of Chinatu Company Limited, dealers on handmade foot wears, increased awareness is vital in ensuring that the exhibitors return home fulfilled at the end of the trade fair on Friday.

Nwagbara further commended the organisers of the event for their choice of Old Parade Ground which he described as a conducive venue.

“This trade fair which started in 2013 through the support of Sen. Abaribe has given us the platform to showcase made-in-Aba products and has helped improve the standard of our products.

“Today our products can compete favourably with the imported ones and we are glad that it is receiving more recognition,’’ Nwagbara said.

While expressing high expectations from the trade fair, Nwagbara said that he hoped to record more sales this year and connect to more businesses.

“The trade fair is not only about the profit but it is focused on the creation of awareness for Aba products which are of high quality and artistically produced in Nigeria,’’ he added.

Mr Chima Nwogu, Director, Chimaustino Industrial company, a local company which produces bags, also commended Sen. Abaribe for sponsoring their journey to Abuja for the fair.

According to Nwogu, “I am happy that I can participate in this year’s trade fair which is organised to let the world know that Aba makes the best of products.

“Come and see for yourself superior products made by Nigerians,’’ he said.

He noted that some of the products made in Aba can outmatch foreign ones.

“That is why Aba is known as the Japan of Africa and the journey to achieving more has started with the trade fair,’’ Nwogu said.

Mrs Comfort Herbert, owner of Commy Fashion and Design outfit, expressed pleasure being a first timer to the event.

“I was quite sceptical about coming to Abuja as an exhibitor but after seeing all the plans and provision on ground, I am glad I did not miss out of this great opportunity to showcase my product and talent,’’ she said.

Meanwhile, Miss Ukamaka Enwereji, CEO of Uka Facinators and caps, urged other lawmakers to emulate the concept and described the fair as a platform to promote local industries as well as create job opportunities for the youth.

“The fair draws attention to many capabilities in our society.

“Every exhibitor present is good at what he or she does and if properly equipped can lead to the creation of opportunities that will catapult our economy to the top,” she said.

Enwereji acknowledged the efforts of the organisers so far in catering for their essential needs and ensuring they were comfortable.

A customer, Mr Adegboyega Adediran, said that his visit to the fair was to patronise some of the locally-made products at affordable prices.

NAN recalls that Abaribe in a joint press conference with SMEDAN heralding the commencement of the trade fair, urged Nigerians to patronise locally-made goods, saying that it would have great impacts on local industries.

The lawmaker who represents Abia-South Senatorial District of Abia State, said that the 8th edition of the Made-in Aba trade fair is on from Nov. 8 to Nov. 13 in Abuja.

Abaribe, who is the facilitator of the trade fair, stressed that Made-in-Aba goods are receiving global acceptance due to improved qualities and the need to stimulate increased patronage. (NAN)

