Macron to meet Trump at the White House for talks on Ukraine

French President Emmanuel Macron will be in Washington on Monday to discuss Russia’s war against Ukraine with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The meeting comes on the day of the third anniversary of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine and days after Trump falsely blamed Ukraine for starting the war.

It also comes after Trump held a 90 minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin – without Ukrainian or European participation.

Last week Macron called European heads of state and prime ministers to Paris for crisis talks and then spoke to Trump on the phone.

Among other things, the meeting dealt with the question of European peacekeeping forces to secure a possible ceasefire.

Trump is also expected to meet UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer in Washington in the next few days.

According to media reports, Starmer could be keen to present the concept for a peacekeeping force.

On Saturday, Trump had a brief exchange with Polish President Andrzej Duda on the fringes of the CPAC conservative political conference just outside of Washington.

There had been concern that the United States would reduce its troop strength in Europe or even withdraw its soldiers altogether.

However, Duda said he was convinced that this would not happen following a visit on Feb. 14 by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to Poland, which shares a border with Ukraine. (dpa/NAN)