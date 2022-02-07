Macron speaks with Biden ahead of trip to Moscow

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden on Sunday ahead of a trip to Moscow.

The White House disclosed this in a statement.

“The leaders discussed ongoing diplomatic and deterrence efforts in response to Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders,.

“And (they) affirmed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the White House said.

A statement from the Élysée Palace said the two leaders talked for about 40 minutes.

Macron travels to Moscow on Monday to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin.

They had already spoken by telephone three times in the past few days.

France currently holds the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU).

Before his visit to the Kremlin, Macron coordinated his stance with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is making his inaugural visit to Washington to see Biden on Monday.

The Ukraine conflict will also play an important role in the Biden-Scholz meeting.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday about ongoing efforts by NATO allies, EU partners, G7 members, and other partners “to address Russia’s continued military build-up on Ukraine’s borders.

“And the importance of continuing to support Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” the State Department said. (dpa/NAN)

