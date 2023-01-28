MACBAN urges rights commission to investigate killing of pastoralists in Nasarawa

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has called on the National Human Rights Commission to investigate the killing of 27 pastoralists in an ‘airstrike’ in Doma Local Government Area of Nasarawa.

The National Public Relations Officer of the association, Malam Muhammad Abdullahi, made the call in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command in Nasarawa State, on Thursday confirmed the alleged killing of 27 pastoralists in an ‘airstrike’ in Doma Local Government Area of the State.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, the Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), confirmed the development and casualty figure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia, the state capital.

The MACBAN spokesperson, who said that the killings constitute War crime, emphasised the need for the human rights commission to constitute a panel of inquiry to find out on whose authority the aircraft was used and punish the culprits.

“MACBAN recalls that this is the third time in one year that the unknown aircraft had been involved in bombing of pastoralists and livestock in Nasarawa, Benue and Taraba states.

“The Pastoralists went to Makurdi earlier in the day to retrieve their 1,250 livestock, earlier impounded by the Benue State livestock guards, after paying a fine of N29 million.

“The trucks carrying the livestock were closely monitored and waited until it reached its destination before unleashing the armed drone on pastoralists who were waiting to collect their livestock.

“These pastoralists are bona fide Nigerians and have rights like every other citizen and therefore must be protected under the law,” he said. (NAN)