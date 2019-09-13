MACBAN seeks partnership with Oyo Govt. on peaceful coexistence between farmers, herders

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Oyo State chapter, says it wants to partner with the state government on ways to foster peaceful coexistence between its members and farmers.

The association’s Vice Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Diji made this known on Friday, when he led his members on a courtesy visit to the Commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Jacob Ojekunle in Ibadan.

Diji said that such partnership would enhance effective ways of checking the activities of members and curb intruders’ criminal activities to promote peaceful coexistence between farmers and herdsmen in host communities across the state.

He said the association had always mediated between farmers and herders conflicts for the restoration of peace in the state.

Diji said there would be a better synergy between farmers and herders if the government worked with the association.

”One of the ways to permanently end farmers/herders clash is for the government to create grazing routes for the herders, so that when they are out with their cattle for grazing, there will be no trespass or straying into peoples’ farms.

In his response, the commissioner assured the association of government’s readiness to work with all stakeholders to promote peace and tranquillity.

He said the present administration in Oyo State was committed to the promotion of peace and harmony between farmers and herders.

Ojekunle charged the association to show commitment by identifying the real herdsmen ”so that whoever attempts to perpetrate crime under the guise of the association can be easily identified for further actions.”

He assured the leadership of MACBAN that its request would be conveyed to the state governor. (NAN)