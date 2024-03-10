MACBAN seeks inclusive policies, programmes to address challenges bedevilling pastoral communities

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has called for inclusive government’s policies and programmes to address alleged security and socioeconomic challenges bedevilling pastoral communities.

Its National President, Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, made the call on Sunday at a news conference in Abuja.

According to Othman-Ngelzarma, the pastoral communities have long been confronted with multifaceted challenges ranging from insecurity to socio-economic marginalisation.

“These challenges not only threaten the livelihoods of our people but also undermine the stability and unity of our nation.

“First and foremost, we must acknowledge the urgent need for effective security measures to protect the lives and property of pastoralists.

“Too often, our communities have fallen victim to violent attacks, banditry, and conflicts with farmers, leading to loss of lives and displacement.

“It is imperative that we work together with the government and relevant stakeholders to devise comprehensive security strategies that prioritise the safety and well-being of all Nigerians, regardless of their occupation or background.”

MACBAN boss also emphasised the need for the government to address the alleged socio-economic disparities that perpetuate poverty and vulnerability within pastoral communities.

According to him, access to education, healthcare, and basic infrastructure remains woefully inadequate in many rural areas inhabited by pastoralists.

“We must strive to bridge this gap by advocating for inclusive policies and development programmes that empower our people and enhance their quality of life.

” Collaboration and dialogue are essential in finding lasting solutions to these complex challenges.

” As leaders within the pastoral community, we are committed to engaging constructively with government agencies, civil society organisations, and other stakeholders to foster peace, promote economic development, and ensure the well-being of our people.”

Othman-Ngelzarma implored members of the association to strive to work together as a group to checkmate restiveness, drug abuse, proliferation of arms and cultural vices among their youths.

“We should guide our youths to seek integration with the larger society through education and other social interactions.

“Let us chart a new course towards a brighter future for pastoral communities in Nigeria by working together with determination and resolve.

” We can overcome the security and socio-economic challenges that have plagued our communities for far too long.

” As the President of MACBAN, I stand before you today with a deep sense of responsibility and commitment to address the pressing issue of security and socio-economic challenges faced by pastoral communities in our beloved country.” (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris