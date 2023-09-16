MACBAN endorses Ododo for Kogi guber poll

By Thompson Yamput

The Kogi chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, (MACBAN)on Saturday declared its support for Alhaji Usman Ododo, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC) for the Nov.11 poll.



Malam Umar Damina, the state MACBAN chairman stated this when he led hundreds of Fulani herders from the 21 local government areas of the state on a visit to Gov Yahaya Bello at the Glass House, Government House, Lokoja.



Damina commended Bello for his numerous achievements in the state.

He said that the association decided to endorse the APC candidate because of the governor’s unwavering commitment to the well-being of its members and his efforts in providing security for residents of state.



“It’s our belief that the APC candidate, Ododo, will continue to build upon the solid foundation you have laid when elected as governor of Kogi on Nov 11, ” he said.



Responding, Bello appreciated the association for endorsing APC and Ododo for the Nov. 11 governorship election.



The governor who was deeply touched by the display of unity and optimism, affirmed his administration’s stance against any form of discrimination against the Fulani people, particularly those engaged in lawful businesses both within the state and outside.



“This administration appreciates MACBAN’s valuable contributions in sharing information and gathering intelligence, which had aided conventional security forces in identifying and eliminating criminal elements among the Fulani community in the state.



“I’m indeed convinced that the Fulani people known for their unwavering commitment to their word, will undoubtedly throw their support behind APC during the Nov. 11 polls, ” he said.



Bello stated his administration’s resolve against any form of discrimination against any tribe in the state.

He, however, urged law-abiding Fulani people residing in the state to remain vigilant and help identify criminal elements among them, thereby contributing to the overall peace and safety of all residents. (NAN)

