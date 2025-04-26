MACBAN commends DSS, lauds Tinubu’s appointments

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for its professional handling of the security situation in Plateau, Benue, and other states.

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has commended the Department of State Services (DSS) for its professional handling of the security situation in Plateau, Benue, and other states.

The National President of MACBAN, Alhaji Baba Othman-Ngelzarma, expressed the association’s commendation in a statement released on Friday in Abuja.

He noted that the DSS had managed the security challenges in the mentioned states with utmost professionalism, deserving of recognition.

Othman-Ngelzarma also lauded President Bola Tinubu for appointing Mr Tosin Ajayi as the Director-General of the DSS, describing it as one of the best decisions of his administration.

He urged other security agencies to learn from the way the new DSS leadership had approached securing lives and property.

The MACBAN President highlighted the efforts of the DSS to investigate the root causes of the problems affecting the states.

“We salute the professionalism with which the DSS has been handling the delicate security challenges in Plateau, Benue, and several other states,” he said.

He also noted that the DSS, under Ajayi’s leadership, had successfully distinguished between law-abiding Fulani herdsmen and criminals.

Othman-Ngelzarma further alleged that more than 20 per cent of MACBAN members and four million heads of cattle have been forced to flee Nigeria due to insecurity, with many families displaced.

He pointed out that the exodus of herders had driven up the cost of beef, which had traditionally been the cheapest source of meat in Nigeria.

The MACBAN leader reiterated the association’s readiness to cooperate with both the Federal and State Governments to support security agencies in restoring peace, thereby ensuring the smooth functioning of business and economic activities.

He also thanked President Tinubu for fulfilling one of his campaign promises with the creation of the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development, which he said would significantly improve Nigeria’s livestock industry.(NAN)