MacArthur Foundation pledges more support for anti-corruption activities in Nigeria

By Isaac Aregbesola

MacArthur Foundation, an international NGO, on Tuesday in Abuja pledged support to promote transparency, accountability, ethical governance and other anti-corruption activities in Nigeria.

Speaking at a stakeholders’ meeting on the Nigeria Anti-Corruption Performance Public Reporting (NAPPR), its Country Director, Dr Kole Shettima, noted that the detrimental effects of corruption on Nigeria demanded concerted efforts to combat it.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was organised by the Centre for Media, Policy and Accountability (CMPA).

“Corruption has drained Nigeria’s resources, stifled her economic growth, and also rendered many Nigerians poor.

“We are dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote transparency, accountability, and ethical governance,’’ he said.

Shettima said also that MacArthur Foundation had been providing support for anti-corruption projects in Nigeria since 2015.

“This is to tackle the rampant issue which has caused significant harm to Nigeria’s economy and to her citizens,’’ he stressed.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, of CMPA/ NAPPR, Dr Suleiman Suleiman, noted that the project aimed to bridge the gap between anti-corruption agencies and other stakeholders through research, advocacy, training, and capacity building.

He said the project would focus on multiple key areas, which included detection, sanction, and prevention through data collection, investigation, and risk analysis.

Suleiman said the project would allocate resources to educate citizens on anti-corruption strategies, encourage media campaigns and promote integrity in various sectors, including government, business, and civil society.

He said the centre had been collaborating with other local and international organisations as well as with the Nigerian government with support from MacArthur Foundation.

Suleiman added that the cooperation with other networks of stakeholders, who shared a common goal of eradicating corruption, would enhance the building of a brighter future for Nigeria. (NAN)