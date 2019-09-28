Lyon’s winless streak stretches to seven with Nantes defeat

Olympique Lyonnais’s winless streak stretched to seven games in all competitions on Saturday as they slumped to a 1-0 home defeat to new Ligue 1 leaders Nantes.

Nantes prevailed thanks to a 59th minute own goal by Fernando Marcal.

The Canaries, with 16 points from eight games, now lead Paris St-Germain (PSG) by one point ahead of the champions’ match at Girondins de Bordeaux later on Saturday.

Lyon, who travel to RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, dropped to 11th on nine points.

The outcome of the game increases the pressure on coach Sylvinho, who replaced Bruno Genesio during the close season, after club president Jean-Michel Aulas said earlier this week he expected results. (Reuters/NAN)