‘Luther’ by Kendrick Lamar, SZA top Billboard Chart

By Oladele Eniola

‘Luther’, a song by Kendrick Lamar and SZA has remained on the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart for four consecutive weeks, with ‘Die with a smile’ by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars coming in at second.

‘Not Like Us’ by Kendrick Lamar, ‘A Bar Song (Tipsy)’ by Shaboozey, and ‘TV Off’ by Kendrick Lamar are third, fourth and fifth respectively on the chart.

‘APT.’ by Rose and Bruno Mars, ‘Pink Pony Club’ by Chappell Roan as well as ‘Nokia’ by Drake are the other songs that occupied the sixth, seventh and eighth positions.

‘Billie Eilish’s “Birds of a Feather”, and ‘Lose Control’ by Teddy Swins hold the ninth and tenth positions.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Billboard Hot 100 is the music industry standard record chart in the United States for songs published weekly by Billboard Magazine.

Chart rankings are rated based on sales, both physical and digital, radio play, as well as online streaming in the United States. (NAN)