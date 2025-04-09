LUTH undergoes major transformation in health facilities

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital, LUTH, is experiencing a transformative shift, thanks to recent reforms in Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

In February, the Federal Executive Council approved $1.07 billion for health sector reforms under the Human Capital Opportunities for Prosperity and Equity programme.

This initiative aims to address some of the persistent challenges in the sector, such as non-communicable diseases, limited access to healthcare, and decaying infrastructure.

LUTH is one of the key beneficiaries of this government initiative, undergoing both physical and infrastructural upgrades.

According to LUTH’s Chief Medical Director, Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, the Federal Government has allocated significant funds for infrastructure and medical equipment upgrades.

“Government is allocating lots of money to upgrade infrastructure here. Aside from the physical transformation, we’re also getting new medical equipment,” he explained.

One of the major ongoing projects at LUTH involves the renovation of its largest wards—E3, E5, and E7. These wards, which have a total of 240 beds, are receiving a comprehensive upgrade.

The renovation covers two wings on the first, second, and third floors, each housing 30 wards, with a total of 90 wards.

Prof. Adeyemo emphasized that the Federal Government is fully funding these renovations, marking a significant investment in improving the hospital’s capacity to serve patients.

Additionally, a new three-storey geriatric building is being constructed to cater to the needs of the elderly. Dr. Ayodeji Oluwole, the Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee at LUTH, noted that the facility would provide a space for elderly individuals who may not require intensive medical treatment but need a place to live among their peers.

“Elderly people don’t always need treatment; what they need is a place where they can be with others their age,” he said. This new building will enhance LUTH’s ability to provide comprehensive care for the elderly in Lagos, where such facilities are scarce.

Transformation efforts at LUTH also include major upgrades in several other areas. The hospital’s medical and surgical wards in Wards E6, E5, and E3 are under renovation, and key areas like the labour ward, neonatal units, and Accident and Emergency (A&E) units are also being modernized.

Moreover, LUTH has received support from a private family to upgrade the Physiotherapy Department, which now features a solar-powered system, a swimming pool, hydrotherapy facilities, gyms for both adults and children, and other amenities like a seminar room and radiology center.

Dr. Rufus Ojewola, the Deputy Chairman of the Medical Advisory Committee, highlighted another important project—the renovation of the old outpatient building, which will soon be linked to the new outpatient facilities via a skywalk.

The new building, situated across the road, will house 254 clinic rooms spread across five floors. The Directly Observed Therapy Centre for tuberculosis and other infectious diseases is also under construction, with work progressing on a three-story building.

Ms. Omolola Fakeye, the Director of Administration at LUTH, expressed her satisfaction with the ongoing changes but acknowledged challenges, particularly concerning the hospital’s power supply.

To address this, the hospital is installing a solar power system, with the full installation expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Patients at LUTH have begun to notice the improvements. Mrs. Gladys Opene, a patient at the hospital, shared her experience, noting that the time taken to attend to patients has significantly improved.

Mr. Godfrey Njortene, a visitor, also observed the reduction in wait times and highlighted the absence of power outages during his stay.

The transformation at LUTH has been widely praised by both patients and residents of Lagos State. Many describe the upgrades as a significant investment that will improve healthcare accessibility, particularly in terms of reducing patient wait times and enhancing service delivery.

Stakeholders believe the reforms will also reduce the strain on existing healthcare workers, enabling them to focus on providing better care. NAN