LUTH honours COVID-19 response team

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) on Wednesday celebrated its COVID-19 response team in appreciation of the efforts put in to manage COVID-19 and patients.

Prof. Chris Bode, Chief Medical Director (CMD) of LUTH, told newsmen at an event to mark the 2020 LUTH Day in Lagos that the response team is dedicated and alive to the dictates of the profession.

“We are gathered here today, not as a festival it used to be as LUTH Day to celebrate these heroes, but to also appreciate our COVID-19 warriors who have treated more than 600 community patients free of charge.

“And we have learnt many lessons; when many of us fled, when many thought the best thing to do was to shut the gates and not control the danger of community, they forged ahead.

“They are the true heroes of Nigeria. They are warriors to be celebrated. That is what we have chosen to do and of which means a lot to us.

“We have been so lucky not to be dying in droves in Nigeria like it is happening in America and Europe,’’ he said.

According to the CMD, the country’s health system has been challenged several times and the responses have been better than many other places.

Prof. Akin Osibogun, Chairman, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, delivered a keynote address with theme: “Team Work in the Management of COVID-19 in Nigeria”.

Osibogun, who was a former LUTH CMD, said teamwork is an essential component of any efficient and effective healthcare delivery service.

“Everyone matters in the management and treatment of patients. Teamwork is the key.

“Small errors, even on the part of the cleaners or anyone in the health team, can lead to grave consequences.’’

He appealed to all medical and health workers to pay attention to details and also be properly supervised, monitored and controlled.

According to him, all the units and departments are working toward achieving a common goal.

Also, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), said he was honoured to join in the celebration of 2020 LUTH event.

Oyeyemi, who was the Special Guest of Honour, was represented by Olusegun Ogungbemide, a Corps Commander in FRSC.

He said, “Today is unique.

“Not because we are gradually emerging from the dark tunnel of COVID-19 pandemic but for the increasing institutional consciousness of recognition of the hero and heroine among us, while alive.

“This is a great way to write our national history, build patriotism and foster commitment that gives life a deserving meaning.

“The UN predicted a heavy death toll for Nigeria and Africa at the out-set of COVID-19 outbreak when nations with supposed stronger health management system were collapsing under the strain of the virus.

“Today, however, the gloomy predictions are far from fulfillment and they are currently asking why, wondering what happened with sound empirical evidences that premised the projections,’’ he said.

Oyeyemi said that “the greatest humanly missing gap in that equation was the uniqueness of Nigeria medical practitioners with the Spirit of Naija’’.

He commended LUTH and its workers for their efforts and called for sustained zeal in the discharge of their duties.(NAN)