LUTH denies late Doctor worked 72 hours non-stop shift

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Management of Lagos University Teaching Hospital has denied that late Dr. Dr. Michael Umoh worked 72 hours non-stop shift describing it as a false narrative.

A statement signed by LUTH Management noted that the death of Dr Umoh was unfortunate but the narrative of a 72-hour non-stop shift is false.

It therefore made clarifications to ensure that the general public gets the right narrative concerning Dr Umoh’s death.

The statement reads in part:”The attention of LUTH Management has been brought to the news going round the social media and other media outlets regarding the death of a house officer in LUTH.

“While LUTH Management understands the fact that the family of Dr. Michael Umoh is presently mourning the death of their beloved son and requested the foreclosure of any media engagement regarding the death of their son, it is important for us as a management to make clarifications regarding the circumstances surrounding his death.

“Dr. Umoh died on Sunday 17th September 2023 while in church with his parents. The management was informed, and the death was later confirmed by one of the Consultants in his unit (Neurosurgery).

“The death of Dr Umoh was unfortunate but the narrative of a 72 hours non-stop shift is false.”

The Management disclosed that the last time he !Dr Umoh) was on call was 13th and 14th September, 2023, adding that was not on call on the 15th, 16th and 17th (the day he died), contrary to the insinuations on social media.

“The record from Neurosurgery unit shows that the last time he was on call was 13th and 14th September, 2023. He was not on call on the 15th, 16th and 17th (the day he died), contrary to the insinuations on social media. He was at home with his parents on the 16th and 17th September.

“Prior to this time, he was on call on the 7th and 8th September, 2023. This shows that Dr Umoh was on call for a total number of 4 days in September, 2023.

“A delegation from LUTH visited the family on Wednesday 20th September 2023, to commiserate with the family and to get more details of the circumstances surrounding his death. The parents gave the details of what they thought must have contributed to his death but pleaded that the wish of the family be respected and that the narrative is not for public consumption.

“However, the family is saddened about the misinformation regarding the death of their beloved son on social media, and other media outlets,” it said.

The LUTH Management acknowledged that Dr. Umoh was a hardworking and diligent house-officer, and a very promising young man.

“He will be sorely missed by his friends and colleagues. May his soul rest in peace, and may the Almighty give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” it noted.

