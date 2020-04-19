LUTH delivers 68-year-old woman of twins

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, says it has successfully delivered a 68-year-old woman of a set of twins, following an IVF conception.

Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, Chairman, LUTH Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), said on Sunday that the woman was pregnant for the first time.

Adeyemo said that she was delivered on April 14 through an elective Caesarean section, at 37 weeks gestation.

He said that the IVF and embryo transfer were done at a facility outside LUTH.

Adeyemo further said that the woman was, thereafter, referred to LUTH at early gestation and was subsequently managed till she was delivered.

“This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa,” he said, adding that both the mother and the babies were in good conditions. (NAN)