Lt-Gen Adeosun, 11 other Generals pulled out of active service

The Nigerian Army (NA) on Friday, pulled out the former Chief of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarters, Lt-Gen Lamidi Adeosun and 11 other Generals out of active service.

The Generals, who were of the Infantry Corps, included Maj-Gen MD Abubakar, Maj-Gen, I Birigeni, Maj-Gen CM Abraham, Maj-Gen ACC Agundu, Maj-Gen TOB Ademola, Maj-Gen AM Jalingo, Maj.-Gen AS Maikobi, Brig-Gen MA Bashirudeen, Brig-Gen DM Onoyiveta, and two others.

The pulling out parade was part of activities of the ongoing Infantry Corps annual leadership lectures and biennial reunion, holding at the Infantry Corps Centre in Jaji Military Cantonment, Kaduna State.

The theme of the four-day event which began on Nov.10, is “Positioning Nigeria Army Infantry Corps to Win All Land Battles in a Joint Environment”.

Adeosun who spoke on behalf of the retired Generals, said the pulling out parade was part of military.tradition.

“I am happy to state with every sense of pride that this valedictory pulling out parade is an indication that the Nigerian Army particularly the Infantry Corps is waxing stronger by adhering to its customs and traditions.

“Today is a day of many emotions; nostalgia, gratitude, joy and a sense of fulfillment.

“Retirement from active duty is a natural and inevitable end of service for every serving personnel, and it begins to count from the day you join the ranks of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“We count ourselves lucky as we are able to witness this event in such an atmosphere of frenzy and boisterous manner,” he said.

Adeosun urged all their successors to sustain the good legacies and continue to build on their achievements.

“It is imperative to do so, as the nation has never been faced with grave security challenges as it is being witnessed today”.

He also urged the officers who are still serving not to relent on their oars, noting that the NA has for long kept a good name and image.

He thanked the leadership of the country for the opportunity and support given to them to serve in different capacities in the country.

He also thanked the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Farouk Yahaya and the Commander Infantry Corps, Maj-Gen Victor Ezugwu for the opportunity of a rewarding and fulfilling life experience.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that retired Brig-Gen Muhammad Marwa, the Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), presented awards to Infantry officers who distinguished themselves in junior and senior staff courses. (NAN)

