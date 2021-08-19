LSSC boss commends Gov. Sanwo-Olu on Sports Summer Camp

August 19, 2021 Favour Lashem Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project 0



The Director-General, State Sports Commission (LSSC), Oluwatoyin Gafaar, has commended the  State , Mr Babajide ,  for what he described as his commitment to the staging of the Sports Summer Camp.

Gafaar gave the commendation at Badagry Grammar School, venue of the 1st Phase of the Sports Summer Camp, Season 2, organised Sports Commission for Students of Public and Schools in aged nine to 14.

Gafaar said that had to demonstrate his administration’s commitment to engaging and developing Lagos children both in education and extra curriculum activities.

the approval of the staging of Lagos Sports Summer Camp for the second year, it shows that Mr loves our kids and he has a passion for Sports.

“We at the Lagos State Sports Commission are very grateful to our sports-loving for his commitment to develop Lagos kids and youths”, he said.

The D-G also stated Lagos Sports Summer Camp was designed for children in Lagos, irrespective of the school they attend.

“You can see the participants are from public and schools, minding their social status,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports ongoing 1st Phase of the Lagos Sports Summer Camp will end on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

The 2nd and 3rd Phases scheduled for Ikorodu and Surulere will hold from Aug. 22 to  Aug. 28  and from Aug. 29 to Sept. 4  respectively. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,