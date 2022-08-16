LSSB, NULASS agree on improved measures to address bursary, scholarship processes

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

The Lagos State Scholarship Board (LSSB) has agreed with National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) on improved measures to ensure seamless process in the registration of bursaries.

This was contained in a statement signed by Hassan Abdulsalam, Spokesman of NULASS, when the union paid a courtesy visit to and had stakeholders meeting with the LSSB in Lagos.

The meeting was attended by Mr Abdulrahman Lekki, LSSB Secretary; members of staff, NULASS Executives led by its National President, Akinola Shasanya and other chapter Presidents.

According to Abdulsalam, Shasanya, the National President, highlighted pending issues as well as challenges students face when applying for bursaries and scholarships.

In response, Lekki, stated that he desired partnership between NULASS and LSSB and issues would be addressed and improved accordingly.

“Innovations will be introduced to ensure a seamless process in registrations for the bursary and scholarship scheme so students would no longer worry about physical registrations.

“Measures will be adopted to make sure that all registrations would be done online to have a hitch free exercise for students and beneficiaries of the scheme,” the statement quoted Lekki as saying.

Also, according to the statement, Gov. Babajide Sanwoolu approved funds to clear all backlogs of payments, both fresh and subsequent, adding that processes to that effect will begin soon.

The NULASS spokesman added that Lekki emphasised that scholarship was for extraordinary and full time students, a standard that could not be compromised by the LSSB.

“As part of measures of encouragement, it has been approved by the board that medical students can now bring one credit for three papers and two credits for five papers, but not a pass, he added.

According to the statement, LSSB seeks support from public and private organisations to enable the board extend schemes and packages to part time students.

“The support will also cover payment for all qualified students,” it said. (NAN)

