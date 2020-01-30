LSFS releases situation report on Balogun Market inferno

January 30, 2020 Tech Admin Business, News, Project 0




The Lagos State Fire Service (LSFS) on Thursday  said that three buildings also collapsed when fire gutted the Balogun Market on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement released  by the Chief Public Affairs Officer of LSFS, Mr Dosunmu Jamiu.

He said that  the buildings collapsed in the process of putting off the raging  fire.

The spokesman said  that the buildings were among the seven structures that had been affected by the fire and they collapsed between 2:40 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

According to him,  the agency received a distress call  at 10:22 a.m on Wednesday.

“The service swiftly deployed fire fighters, engines, tankers aerial ladders and sky lift platform to the venue.

“The team led by the service’s Acting Head, Mrs Adeseye Margaret, ensured that no life was lost.”

The spokesman added that the  three persons rescued from the  rubbles were   treated by the Lagos State Ambulance Service and were in stable condition.  (NAN)




Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*