LSFS releases situation report on Balogun Market inferno

The Lagos State Fire Service (LSFS) on Thursday said that three buildings also collapsed when fire gutted the Balogun Market on Wednesday.

This is contained in a statement released by the Chief Public Affairs Officer of LSFS, Mr Dosunmu Jamiu.

He said that the buildings collapsed in the process of putting off the raging fire.

The spokesman said that the buildings were among the seven structures that had been affected by the fire and they collapsed between 2:40 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

According to him, the agency received a distress call at 10:22 a.m on Wednesday.

“The service swiftly deployed fire fighters, engines, tankers aerial ladders and sky lift platform to the venue.

“The team led by the service’s Acting Head, Mrs Adeseye Margaret, ensured that no life was lost.”

The spokesman added that the three persons rescued from the rubbles were treated by the Lagos State Ambulance Service and were in stable condition. (NAN)