LSFRS rescue 127 persons, saves N90.54 B properties in 2022

By Moses Omorogieva

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS), says it rescued 127 persons from different fire incidences and saved properties estimated to be worth about N90.54 billion in 2022.

The Director of LSFRS, Mrs Margaret Adeseye, disclosed this to the the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Adeseye said that between January and December 2022, the service received 1,130 distress calls for fire incident, adding that of the total, 243 were false calls.

She said that for the same period, 70 victims were brought out dead from different incidences, while properties estimated to be about N15.09 billion were also lost.

The director explained that of the 1,130 calls, 93 were for rescue operations, stressing that eight building collapse incidences and one explosion were attended to.

Adeseye pointed out that January, November and December 2022 recorded more number of fire incidences, December had the highest with 379.

NAN reports that in 2021, 60 persons were rescued, N71.7 billion properties saved, while 60 victims were brought out dead.

The service received 984 calls for fire incidences, 99 calls for rescue operations, while about N11.95 billion properties were lost to fire in 2021.

NAN also reports that the director told the fire men during the Service 2023 First Bi- Annual Staff Engagement for Firemen, to reduce fire outbreaks in Lagos State and further enhance service delivery.

The theme for the meeting, “Integrating the Workforce for Effective Service Delivery”.

Adeseye said that the essence of the meeting was to network, share ideas that would be beneficial to prevention of fire outbreaks in the state.

“Fire incidences increased indiscriminately from November through December 2022, and investigations revealed carelessness and negligence as the major causes.

“Other factors include fuel scarcity and Harmattan haze, which also triggers the increase of fire outbreaks,” she noted.

Adeseye, therefore, urged residents of Lagos to desist from habits that may put their lives and properties in harms way, and assured the public that the fire agency had what it took to ensure reduction of fire outbreaks. (NAN)