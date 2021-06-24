LSETF emphasises need for women participation in national development

he Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) has reaffirmed the need for women to be given opportunity in all sectors of the economy.

According to it, this will ensure they contribute to the nations development.

The Chairman of LSEFT, Mrs Bola Adesola, made the call virtually during Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu”s “Connects With Women” programme, organised by the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation (WAPA) on Tuesday in Lagos.

The connect programme had as its theme: “Women in the Evolving World, Challenges and Opportunities”.

According to Adesola, the exclusion of women in politics has been identified as one of setbacks to economic development.

“Policies affecting women will not be addressed because of the absence of women in decision making that affect them.

“Out of the over 400 members of the National Assembly, only 19 are women. So, women must be on the table where decisions are taken.

“More women need to come out and vie for political post to influence decision making that can close gender gaps,’’ she said.

The LSETF chairman pointed out that workplace profession, politics and public service as well as business and entrepreneurial are three things that are pertinent to women.

She said that the role of women in work place has changed for better in the last few decades because many of them now hold positions across many professions.

“Despite this progress, we still have a long way to go to achieve gender parity in the work place where gender best practices.

“This is especially in private sector and this can be addressed and gap closed,” she said.

Adesola further said that family structured had evolved as women now contribute to the upkeep of the household through their entrepreneurial engagements.

She, however, noted that some cultural, religion and societal norms hinder women from attaining their entrepreneurial goals.

She commended the state governor for being an advocate of women participation in governance, adding that their profession and entrepreneurship would impact the society.

She said that Lagos State was one of the few states in the country where over 30 per cent of its cabinet comprised of women.

According to her, this is commendable, with room for improvement. (NAN)

