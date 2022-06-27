LSCPWB begins airlift of pilgrims in Lagos July 3–official

The Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board (LSCPWB) says the airlift of pilgrims for the 2022 Easter pilgrimage will begin on July 3.

The LSCPWB in a statement on Monday said the next batches would be on July 12 and July 30, 2022, to Isreal and the Kingdom of Jordan.

The statement was signed by the Public Affairs Officer of LSCPWB, Mrs Adepeju Adeyemi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos reports that pilgrimage is a ritual for spiritual rebirth for a participant.

The statement said that distribution of welfare materials to intending pilgrims had begun to avoid last minute rush.

It quoted the LSCPWB Secretary, Mrs Florence Yetunde-Gbafe, as saying: “The provision of welfare materials is part of efforts to ensure the comfort and well-being of pilgrims.

“The welfare materials are second to none and part of what makes the Agency unique in comparison to others.

“The welfare materials will be used during the Pilgrimage especially the clothing which will be worn on different days of the week as tradition requires.

“The materials are of the best qualities and made in Nigeria.”

Yetunde-Gbafe said that preparations were at an advanced level for a hitch free pilgrimage.

She admonished the intending pilgrims to be of good conduct while in the Holy land, saying that the state had put in place efforts to safeguard their welfare.

Some of the welfare materials included travelling boxes, clothing materials, stationary, mufflers, face caps and cardigans among others (NAN)

