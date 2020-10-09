LPG plant explosion: LASG warns business owners against violating building safety protocols

The Lagos State Government on Friday warned business owners against violating safety protocols guiding the citing of businesses in residential areas as they would be prosecuted if caught.

The Lagos State Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, gave the warning during an on-the-spot assessment of the gas explosion site in Baruwa area of Ipaja, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) plant located along densely populated Candos Road, Baruwa, Ipaja-Ayobo area of Lagos suddenly exploded in the early hours of Thursday killing scores of people.

Also, several persons were injured while properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Mr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, attributed the incident to carelessness on the part of the operators.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that 25 buildings were damaged during the explosion, out of which 10 were severely affected.

According to him, 16 shops, a private school building and a hotel were razed, while a Pentecostal Church was mildly affected.