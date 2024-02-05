LP wins Jos North/Bassa federal Constituency rerun election

Mr Daniel Asama of the Labour Party (LP), has been declared winner of Saturday’s Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency rerun election.The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Prof. James Damen, declared the result in the early hours of Monday.

Damen said that Asama scored 66,422 to defeat his closet rival, Mr Adam Alkali of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), who got 61,670 votes.He said that Mr Ibrahim Hassan of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came in a distant third with 10,063 votes.“Having scored the highest valid votes cast and having satisfied the requirements of the law, Mr Daniel Asama is hereby declared winner of the Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency re-run election and is returned elected,” Damen said.

The result, as announced by the returning officer, showed that Asama won in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, while Alkali won in Jos North LGA. (NAN)

