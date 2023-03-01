LP wins House of Reps. for Bwari/AMAC Federal Constituency

By Cecilia Ijuo

Mr Obika Chinedu, candidate of Labour Party(LP) has won the House of Representatives election.

Prof. Ukertor Gabriel, Collation and Returning Officer for Bwari/AMAC Federal Constituency, made the announcement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Gabriel said, Chinedu, representing Bwari/Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC), polled 201, 308 votes out of a total of 326, 463 votes cast to emerge winner.

The returning officer said Chinedu defeated Mr Micah Jiba of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), who polled a total of 58,809 votes.

He said Chinedu also defeated Mr Suleiman Ribadu of the All Progressives Congress(APC) who came third with a total of 44, 808 votes, while Obute Ann of New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP) polled 3,289 votes.

The don further said there were 1,127, 794 registered voters, 340, 400 accredited voters, 322,065 valid votes and 4,398 rejected votes.

Meanwhile, the PDP, NNPP and Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) have rejected the results declared by the returning officer over alleged irregularities.

The agents of the parties, who spoke with newsmen immediately after Chinedu was declared winner, said they would take the matter to court.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the labour candidate, who participated in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections, defeated 15 contenders from other parties.(NAN)