LP wants immediate release of its kidnapped Ebonyi South Senatorial Candidate 

By Angela Atabo

The Labour Party (LP) has called the release of its Ebonyi South Senatorial Candidate, Mr Linus Okoriebeen, who was kidnapped on Sunday by people suspected to be members of South East Vigilance group, the Ebubeagu Ebonyi.

Mr Julius Abure, the LP National Chairman said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

Abure said that Okoriebeen was kidnapped on his way home on Sunday evening.

“It is no longer news that some political actors in some South East states particularly, Ebonyi and Enugu have vowed that the LP and its candidates will not be allowed to campaign freely in the zone.

“This is evident with incessant attacks on members and supporters of the LP and that of our other candidates.

“This night attack is viewed by the party as a furtherance of the determination of these political hirelings to frustrate the progressive incursion of the party across the nation and particularly in the South East,” he said.

Abure urged Gov. Dave Umahi to intervene and ensure prompt release of Okoriebeen.

”I therefore call on the Ebonyi state governor, His Excellency, Dave Umahi and the hierarchy of the security agencies particularly, the Inspector General of Police and the state Commissioner of Police to immediately effect the release of our senatorial prospect, Mr Linus Okorie,” he said.

Abure said the kidnap of Okoriebeen was not a good omen for Nigeria’s democracy.

“We see it as a threat to our democracy and it should not be allowed to progress or institutionalised.

“I want to recall what happened to our party in Anambra State in 2021 when our governorship candidate, Obiography Agbasimalo was kidnapped at the heart of campaign.

“As I speak, nothing has been heard about him. Sadly, this is happening again,” he said.

