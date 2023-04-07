LP tasks opposition parties to respect others’ rights, privileges

By Angela Atabo

Abuja, April 6,2023 (NAN) The Labour Party (LP) has tasked opposition parties in Nigeria to respect the rights and privileges of others to contest for elections in the country.

Mr Julius Abure, the LP National Chairman, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Abure alleged that thugs sponsored by some politicians invaded the party’s national secretariat in Utako, Abuja, destroying property worth billions.

He said that in the process the invaders sacked workers and party members who were at the Secretariat.

“Though, I was out of town but information has it that the agenda of the Invaders was to inaugurate an illegitimate executive which has been chosen for them by their sponsors.

“This incident is coming days after a similar invasion in our Imo Secretariat which up till now is still being occupied by the agents of the Imo Government.

“Only yesterday, our presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi through the Presidential Campaign Council alerted Nigerians of plot to hound him out of the country.

“This ,he said is over opposition’s covert plot in collaboration with some security agents to frame him up allegedly on matters bothering on treason,” he said.

Abure said that the LP was not the only political party contesting for power in Nigeria.

He said that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) conducted the Feb 25 general elections which placed the LP third, a position rejected by the party which had approached the tribunal to contest the results.

“That is our only offence. “

Abure called on President Muhammadu Buhari to intervene and call the opposition to order and also to restrain it from using unorthodox means to suffocate the political structure in Nigeria.

Abure said that a court of competent jurisdiction had ordered that he remained the LP National Chairman and should not be restrained from performing his duties.

” It therefore baffles me why the police should allow themselves to be used to perpetrate illegalities.

“We advice the police, the opposition and their sponsors to play by the rules.

“We will no longer tolerate the often intimidation and deployment of brute forces against the party and its personnel,” he said.(NAN)