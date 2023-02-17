LP South-West campaign coordinator drums support for Obi, optimistic of his victory

By Segun Giwa

Labour Party South-West Campaign Coordinator, Chief Sola Ebiseni, has solicited the support of Nigerians for the party’s Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi, saying “he remains the candidate with the best chance of winning.”

Ebiseni made the plea in Akure, while addressing members of Atulunse Initiative, a cultural and pro-democracy advocacy group.

The Atunluse Initiative membership comprises of professionals, Iyalajes, Babalojas and student bodies in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

Ebiseni, who is the Secretary-General of Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, said Obi’s integrity, competence and proven track record of achievements have put him ahead of other candidates.

He sought the support of the group to work with the presidential candidate of the party to enthrone a good governance in the country.

Ebiseni, a former Commissioner for Environment in Ondo State, noted that the Labour Party “is best for the country” and expressed optimism that Obi will emerge victorious at the poll.

The Chairman of Atunluse Initiative, Otunba Akinsola Akinbobola, in his remarks said “members of the organisation will meet and look into the programmes of the Labour Party.

“If it is in tandem with the ideology of the organisation, we would have no other choice than to pitch tent with the party,” Akinbobola .

He noted that members were ready to work with any political party that shares the same ideology with the group. (NAN) (