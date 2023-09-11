LP senatorial candidate faults Umahi on right to choose Senate replacement

By Chukwuemeka Opara

The Labour Party Candidate in the Feb. 25 election in Ebonyi south senatorial district, Chief Linus Okorie, has faulted Chief David Umahi’s declaration on his right to choose his a replacement for his Senate seat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the seat became vacant after Umahi, the immediate past governor of the state, was appointed Minister of Works by President Bola Tinubu.

The Election Petition Tribunal, sitting in Abuja on Sept. 8, ruled that Umahi was the district’s validly elected senator and dismissed petitions from the LP and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Umahi, however, on Sept. 9 during a visit to Gov. Francis Nwifuru, said he has the right to choose his replacement at the senate being a prominent stakeholder of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Okorie, reacting to the development in a statement made available to NAN on Monday, urged the minister to instead focus more on delivering good roads to Nigerians.

“I might not delve into issues concerning the APC but I advise that he leaves matters concerning the seat, having resigned from it.

“He should realise that the matter is still a subject of litigation,” he said.

Okorie noted that he and the Labour party would appeal the tribunal’s judgement which dismissed their petitions.

“No fresh elections are in view unless the court of appeal decides,” he said.

He urged stakeholders of the district to focus on what was best for them in the people’s interest.

“The ultimate decision rests with the stakeholders in case the court of appeal orders a rerun,” the statement read. (NAN)

