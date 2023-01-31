LP Reps candidate promises befitting national Constitution

By Ijendu Iheaka

Mr Emeka Nnamani, Labour Party’s (LP) candidate for Aba North and South Federal Constituency has promised to ensure that Nigeria gets a befitting Constitution if elected.

Nnamani said he would serve the interest of Aba North and South Constituency in the House of Representatives as well as enrich the lives of all Nigerians through his legislative interventions

He said that he would ensure that the befitting Constitution spurred Nigeria’s development instead of holding it down.

“It is time we voted people who are vocal enough to challenge the legitimacy of the document that is the 1999 Constitution that has held Nigeria’s progress backwards for quite some time now.

“It is quite sad that none of our legislators had confronted the leadership of the National Assembly on how redress some key issues in the 1999 Constitution.

“I will take that on and I am not going there to become a sleeping or docile member,’’ he said.

Nnamani also promised to change the style of representation of the people of Aba North and South constituency by giving them a participatory democratic system.

He promised to establish two liaison offices in the two local government areas; hold regular rotatory town hall meetings and use citizens’ inputs for life-changing interventions at the National Assembly.

Nnamani commended INEC for its resolve to ensure Nigerians get free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

“With INEC’S commitment, I am confident that Labour Party will win the elections in Aba North and South and in other areas,’’ he said. (NAN)