LP notifies INEC about death of Senatorial candidate

By Benson Ezugwu

The Enugu State Chairman of LP, Mr Casmir Agbo, said on Friday the party had notified INEC about the death of its candidate for the Enugu East Senatorial election, Mr Oyibo chukwu.

Chukwu was killed by gunmen.

Agbo made this known while giving update on the death of the candidate during an interaction with newsmen.

He said: “I have been in touch with the State Resident Electoral Commission (REC); he advised me on what to do which I did.

“We wrote to INEC through our national office and the commission, in line with sections (31) and (34l of the Electoral Act.

Agbo described the death of Chukwu as tragic and unfortunate and condemnable by any well meaning person who value human life.

He called on relevant security agencies to thoroughly investigate the death of the LP candidate and other politically motivated murder in the state

“I have informed all security operatives in the state – the Army, the Police, the DSS and Civil Defence,” he said.

According to him, the death of Chukwu would be a turning point in the victory of the labour party in Enugu State.

He called on party members not to despair but remain strong and hopeful in the “struggle to reclaim Enugu State.

A competent INEC source confirmed to NAN that the party had initiated the notice, in line with the Electoral Act, but the commission was yet to announce it’s official decision on the matter. (NAN