LP not in merger with any political party-Publicity Secretary

By Angela Atabo

Labour Party (LP) has urged Nigerians to disregard the news making the round that the Party was working out a merger arrangement with a political party.

Mr Obiora Ifoh, National Publicity Secretary, Labour Party, made this known in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to Ifoh, it is purely a news item twisted and sensationalised by a section of the media to embarrass the Party.

“A news organisation called for a reaction as regards to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s proposal for opposition political parties to work together to fight against one party system in Nigeria.

” In my reaction, I said that it was only a proposal and every Nigerian should be interested in making democracy work and that what we have presently is an autocracy.

” There was nowhere in the response that the purported merger between LP and PDP was mentioned,” he said

Ifoh said that LP had just concluded the 2023 general election episode and a post mortem was yet to hold.

He said that the way forward for the party had not been discussed.

“When we do, Nigerians will be properly informed,” he said

Ifoh urged Nigerians to disregard such news and many other twisted and sensational stories purported to emanate from the Labour Party.

He said the party has its official platform used to disseminate its information.(NAN)

