LP mourns Mohbad, sympathises with child

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State has commiserated with the families, friends and fans of late musician, Ilerioluwa Aloba, known as Mohbad.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that music lovers were on Sept. 12 hit with the news of the death of the 27-year-old singer.

Pastor Dayo Ekong, the Lagos State Chairperson of LP, in a statement on Thursday by the Publicity Secretary of the party, Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya, mourned the Afrobeat singer.

Ekong said that the party sympathised especially with the five-month-old child Mohbad left behind.

“My condolences to the family of IleriOluwa Imole Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, whose beautiful and promising life was cut short by men of the dark world, men who are afraid of Light and can never identify with light.

“They are also known as destiny destroyers. May the Almighty God console, comfort and strengthen the family.

“My heart bleeds for the five months-old charming and promising baby he left behind. May God step in and take absolute control of the destiny of this little child.

“He shall live to fulfil destiny and be greater than his parents,” she said.

Ekong applauded Nigerian youths for their quest for justice on the controversial death of the late singer.

“I am completely assured that the Youths will not stop until Justice is achieved for Mohbad and a lot of young talents who are passing through similar ordeal will be liberated.

“I encourage the youths who are passing through the same terrible experiences like what Mohbad experienced to speak out and take advantage of this saga.”

Appreciating the youths, Ekong said that Nigeria was blessed with talented, energetic, fearless, HiTech, brave and revolutionary youths.

NAN reports that following the controversial circumstances surrounding the death of the late musician, the Nigerian police on Thursday confirmed the exhumation of the body of Mohbad for autopsy.

Early in the week, the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Idowu Owohunwa, constituted a special team to unravel the cause of Mohbad’s death.

Also, the Lagos State Government has invited the Department of State Services (DSS) to collaborate in the investigation to unravel the cause of Mohbad’s death. (NAN)

