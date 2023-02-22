LP ‘ll win Saturday’s presidential election- Support Group

By Angela Atabo

Obident Movement, a Peter Obi support group, says it is almost certain that the Labour Party (LP) will win the Feb.25 presidential election, going by happenings in the country.

Mr Valentine Ozigbo, the spokesperson for the group said Special Adviser to Obi on Technology and Strategic Alliances, said this at a news conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

“We are positioned to win this election for Mr Peter Obi, and we are watching to see how state election and governorship candidates treat Obidients and Labour Party supporters.

“What we want is a peaceful election. We want the election to be free and fair, and transparent.

“We want voters to come out and exercise their civic responsibility on Saturday and be free to vote for who they want

” Labour Party is leveraging on technology, the strength of the youth, and the brilliance of the candidacy of Mr Peter Obi, towards winning the election,” said

Ozigbo said that the Obidient Movement would adopt governorship and state assembly candidates across the country after victory in Saturday’s poll.

He added that the movement would carefully consider and extensively consult with stakeholders across the country before adopting governorship candidates.

This he said, was particularly, where the LP has no candidate.

“The adopted candidates would be chosen because of their track records as honest citizens, their dedication to the welfare of their people.

”Most importantly, is their alignment with the values and principles of the Obidients Movement and their public support for the election of Peter Obi as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Obidients Movement will fully back these candidates in the upcoming governorship and Houses of Assembly elections and will work hard to ensure they win as a reciprocal gesture of their support for Mr Peter Obi,” he said. (NAN)