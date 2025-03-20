LP lacks structure to defeat APC in 2027 – Former Senatorial Candidate

Mr Adefolarin Oria, Ondo Central Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, says the party is too divided to achieve electoral victory in 2027.

By Segun Giwa

Mr Adefolarin Oria, Ondo Central Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, says the party is too divided to achieve electoral victory in 2027.

Oria made the remark while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Akure, analysing the party’s formation, past elections, and its chances in future contests.

He argued that “the way the party presents itself, as if it belongs to a specific group, makes it difficult for indigenous people from other regions to accept it.”

Oria also highlighted leadership issues within the party, citing the events leading up to the 2024 gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

He noted that due to internal leadership tussles, the party failed to present a candidate, leading to a legal battle.

NAN reports that the LP was embroiled in a dispute over two different governorship candidates, Mr Sola Ebiseni and Mr Ayo Olorunfemi, with the matter ultimately being decided in court.

“Politics is about inclusiveness. Unfortunately, the leadership of our party is selfish.

“They need to bridge divides and engage all ethnic groups rather than being perceived as a party for a particular tribe.

“We must make our political party friendly and accommodating to all regions of the country.

“The problem in Ondo State is that the leadership operates in isolation, disregarding party members. But there is no leadership without the people,” he said.

Oria also criticised the party for appointing a state chairman who could not speak the indigenous language, arguing that such a decision “creates a disconnect with the local population.”

He said that unless the party quickly restructured and adopted an inclusive approach to politics, it would struggle to win any elections in 2027.(NAN)(www.nannews.ng)