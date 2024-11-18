LP inaugurates online membership registration App, releases congresses’ timetable

Labour Party has inaugurated an online membership registration and revalidation application, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

By Perpetual Onuegbu

Labour Party has inaugurated an online membership registration and revalidation application, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

National Publicity Secre

tary of the party, Mr Obiora Ifoh, who made this known in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said it was aimed at exceeding LP’s membership size of 20 million before the 2027 general elections.

Ifoh also announced the release of the party’s timetable for the congresses, beginning from the ward to state levels, saying it would commence immediately with membership revalidation.

He said that this was the outcome of the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting held virtually on Saturday.

Ifoh said that the party had also approved the restructuring of the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration, while it created the Directorate of International and Diaspora Affairs.

A communiqué issued at the end of the NEC meeting read: “NEC approves that there is need to expand the membership of the party; all members are expected to revalidate their membership while new members are to register online via https://ee.kobotoolbox.org/x/up9GnIuu.

“The first phase of this exercise commences with immediate effect and will end on the 31st January, 2025. This online registration will be used to update the ward register, ahead of the congresses.

“Ward congresses will commence between February and March 2025. Every interested member of the party aspiring to hold offices at the ward level should, by this information, commence the necessary preparations.

“Article 13:11 of the 2024 Constitution, as amended, records 17 offices to be contested at each ward to include: chairman, two (2) vice-chairman (one male and one female), secretary, assistant secretary and treasurer.

“Others are financial secretary, publicity secretary, legal adviser, auditor, woman leader, youth leader and five ex-officio members.”

Ifoh said that local government congress would commence between April and May 2025, even as he urged every interested member aspiring to hold offices at the local government level to commence necessary preparations.

He listed the 21 offices to be contested at each local government area to include: chairman, four (4) vice-chairman, secretary, three (3) assistant secretary, treasurer, financial secretary, publicity secretary, legal adviser, auditor, woman leader, youth leader and five ex-officio members.

Ifoh further stated that the state congress would hold between June and July 2025, urging every interested member of the party aspiring to hold offices at the state level to commence preparations.

According to him, 29 offices are to be contested at the state level, including chairman, six (6) deputy chairman, secretary, two (2) assistant secretary, treasurer and financial secretary.

Others are publicity secretary, organising secretary, legal adviser, auditor, woman leader, three (3) assistant women leaders, youth leader, (3) assistant youth leaders and five ex-officio members.

The national publicity secretary said that mandatory notification to INEC would be issued on the conduct of congresses in the states which had complied with the basic requirements within the time frame, as stipulated.

He said that NEC had also approved the restructuring of the Directorate of Mobilisation and Integration, applauding the directorate for the ‘instant success’ it achieved in less than six months after its inauguration.

“NEC urged the directorate, under the leadership of Dr Mercel Ngogbehei, to intensify efforts in opening up the party to all cadre of Nigerian populace to ensure massive membership.

“NEC also approved the creation of Directorate of International and Diaspora Affairs, to be headed by Prof. Eddie Oparaoji, while Ms Aju Elumelu is appointed as the Secretary of the directorate.

“Beside the task of managing the millions of party members in the Diaspora, they must come up with modalities on how they will participate actively in various party congresses, including the ward congresses,” the communiqué said.

It also directed that the various committees, including Electoral Reform Committee, Political Education Committee and State Elders’ Council be inaugurated with immediate effect.

Ifoh said that the National Chairman of LP, Julius Abure, had directed that the processes leading to the selection of candidates must be credible, fair and transparent to have credible, proactive leaders who would work for the interest of the people. (NAN)