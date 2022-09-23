LP inaugurates LG, ward executives, vow to deliver Kuje in 2023 elections

By Gami Tadanyigbe

The newly-elected executives of Kuje chapter of Labour Party (LP) have been inaugurated at the party secretariat in Kuje Area Council, FCT.

The inaugurated Chairman of the Kuje Labour Party, Hyginus John, was sworn-in alongside five other members of the party executives in the area.

Those sworn-in are Mr loveday Uwka-Aju, as Vice Chairman, Mr Fanimi Oluwabusayo, as Auditor, Mr Tony Silas, as Central Ward chairman, Mr Abu Tanko, as Secretary, Mr Godwin Onmonya, as PRO.

Mr Clement Ojotene, a lawyer, who administered the oath of office on the new executives at Kuje Labour Party secretariat, charged them to carry out the duty assigned to them diligently.

Mr Hyginus John, the Kuje Labour Party Chairman, in a remark, said that the executives were saddled with the responsibility of uniting the party and ensuring they deliver Kuje come 2023 general elections.

According to him, Labour Party commands huge number of supporters in the country and is battle -eady to clinch power at the presidential and local government levels come 2023.

“In order to have effective and successful party, we must have competent field workers who can execute any work assigned to them.

“I am urging every electorate in Kuje Area Council to remain focused and canvass votes for Labour Party at the presidential and local government level.

“We should be resolute and remain law abiding for peaceful coexistence; Labour is a united movement in Kuje,” he assured.

He congratulated other officials and called on the party supporters to continue to be law abiding and be focused toward achieving the desired targets in 2023. (NAN)

