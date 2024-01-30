LP has capacity to dislodge APC, PDP in Edo governorship election – Abure

The Labour Party (LP), on Tuesday said it has the capacity to dislodge the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the coming Edo governorship election.

The Party’s National Chairman, Julius Abure, made this known in Abuja while addressing newsmen on some of the challenges being faced by the party since the 2023 General Elections.

Abure said that for a long time, other parties have been ruling the state, producing poor leadership, adding that this is the time for the LP to correct the situation.

“We need to make it categorically clear that LP has what it takes to win Edo; I have spent 20 years in this party and I have tried to change the status of the party to a major opposition party from a small party.

“We have the opportunity to produce the next governor of Edo state. I am also from Edo, so we will work to produce a credible leader for the state.

“Therefore, having this opportunity of leading this party at this time, we cannot compromise the integrity of the party. I can’t short-change the party, I will remain a worthy credible leader of the party.

“I am assuring the LP that we will conduct credible party primaries with transparency and integrity in Edo; This is very necessary because where a party lacks internal democracy, the best candidate can never emerge,’’ he said

According to Abure, Edo people are desperately looking up to the Labour Party to give them a credible leader and the party will do just that.

The chairman said that the party has been facing numerous challenges since the 2023 elections, especially threat to life, but they would not relent because the struggle for a better country comes with such challenges.

He said no amount of threat would discourage LP from rescuing Nigeria from the hands of dangerous individuals.

“We have been faced with many challenges since the end of the 2023 election. They have threatened my life and that of other party members since the 2023 elections.

“We are also faced with accusations of forgery and corruption cases and people are being paid to destabilise the party.

“We are, however, not discouraged by these challenges as the struggle for a new Nigeria comes with so many challenges just like what Nelson Mandela, Obafemi Awolowo and others faced.’’

Abure said that there were many people claiming to have been cheated and substituted in elections by the party whereas it was not so.

He listed the case of Mr Splendour Oko-Eze, among others, who alleged that the party substituted their names illegally during elections, adding that there were no such things as the party kept documented evidence of everything that happened.

He said he decided to address newsmen to create awareness on the issue and to stop mischief makers from doing things that will malign the party and misinform the public. (NAN)

By Angela Atabo/Jessica Dogo

