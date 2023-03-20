LP gov’ship candidate congratulates Plateau governor-elect

By Polycarp Auta

Dr Patrick Dakum, the governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Plateau the just concluded governorship elections, has congratulated Mr Caleb Mutfwang, the governor-elect of the state.

Dakum, who polled 60, 310 votes in the poll, congratulated Mutfwang of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) via telephone call on Monday in Jos.

He promised to pray and support the governor-elect toward the growth, development and progress of the state.

“Hello Caleb, how are you? This is to say congratulations and to wish you all the best. May God guide you, keep you and be with you.

“We will continue to pray along with you and see what does for us, thank you,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Prof. Idris Amali, the Returning Officer for the polls had declared Mutfwang as the governor-elect.

He said Mutfwang polled 525, 299 votes to defeat his closest opponent, Dr Nentawe Yilwatda who scored 481, 370 votes.(NAN)