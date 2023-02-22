LP governorship candidate in Ebonyi State promises to enhance welfare of pensioners

By Uchenna Ugwu

The Labour Party (LP) Gubernatorial Candidate in Ebonyi State, Mr Edward Nkwegu, has expressed his determination towards promoting and enhancing the welfare of pensioners if voted into power.

Nkwegu made the pledge while interacting with party supporters and retired Civil and public servants in Abakaliki on Wednesday.

The candidate reiterated that his administration would be committed to boosting the livelihood of residents and settling outstanding backlogs of entitlements of the pensioners.

He attributed the delay in the payment of pensioners’ gratuities to the ineptitude of the present system and corruption.

“Pensioners ought to be compensated and appreciated as our heroes” he said.

“I will run an open door policy, I will make sure that retirees get their monthly payments as at when due.

“I am a child of God and I know what suffering after active service means and this is what I have vowed to address,” Nkwegu said.

Mr John Ebenyi, Chairman of the group, called on the LP Presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi, and the governorship candidate to address their plights when voted into power.

Ebenyi called for an upward review of the gratuity of retired workers for a better life.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that thousands of pensioners and other relevant groups attended the meeting. (NAN)