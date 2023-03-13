LP flays imposition of candidates for Assembly election

By Raji Rasak

Labour Party members in Badagry, on Monday, decried the imposition of candidates on the party for the March 18, House of Assembly election.

Addressing newsmen in Badagry, Mr Mark Akande, the Chairman of LP in Badagry, said that some chieftains had imposed candidates for the legislative seats in the assembly on the party.

He said that the names of candidates for Assembly election submitted by stakeholders of the party in Badagry were different from the names summited to INEC by the officers of the party in the state.

“I want to make it categorically clear that as the Chairman of LP in Badagry, we don’t know anyone bearing the names Okoya Ashafa or Ajani Olanrewaju.

“They have not attended any meeting in Badagry LP or associated with any LP members in the town.

“We don’t know where they live or have their contacts. They are not members of LP in Badagry, ward or zones.

“In Badagry, we have been working with Sewanu Jayesinmi who is our candidate for Badagry Constituency 1 and one Efe Omoya, candidate for Badagry Constituency 2 since April, 2022.

“We are surprised to see a list of ghost members some day ago, parading themselves in the party secretariat as candidates for the House of Assembly,” Akande said.

The chairman of the party in Badagry appealed to the state leader of LP to do the right thing.

He said that Jayesinmi and Omoya were the candidates of the party in Badagry for State House of Assembly.

“These candidates have worked within their constituencies and related with their people.

“The youths and women of the party in Badagry want them.

“We are crying out now as party members so that we are not shortchanged in Badagry.

“We don’t want a situation in which they will say we are not united, our candidates should be given support,” he said.

Also speaking, Mr Efe Omoya, candidate for Badagry Constituency 2 for LP said he was in the race to help his people.

“I have seen my people suffering and I have the capacity to bring solution to their problems.

In attendance at the news conference were some chieftains of LP including Mrs Grace Edigbue, the Secretary, LP, Badagry, Mr Olusegun Adeniyi, the Public Relations Officer, LP Badagry, Mr Joseph Aliu, Vice-Chairman East, and Mrs Beatrice Obi, the Financial Secretary of the party (NAN)