LP finally resolves crisis in Lagos as new caretaker c’ttee emerges

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, Jan. 18, 2023 (NAN) The National Leadership of the Labour Party (LP) on Wednesday, inaugurated a new 25-man Caretaker Committee to steer the affairs of the party in Lagos State.

Inaugurating the committee at the party’s secretariat in Ikeja, Mr Akingbade Oyelekan, the LP National Legal Adviser, called for unity and hardwork in the party to face the tasks and challenges ahead.

Oyelekan said the newly inaugurated Pastor Dayo Ekong-led committee was inclusive and duly approved by the LP National Working Committee (NWC)-led by Mr Julius Abure.

“We have a very new set of people who are vibrant and committed to taking the business of Labour Party beyond where it is now. For the first time in LP, the party is fully gender sensitive.

“We believe in the capacity of the Ekong-led committee.

“I want to state that no other executive exists outside what we are inaugurating here today. The Ekong-led executive is the authentic for LP.

“Any other acclaimed faction is illegal, we no longer have faction in Lagos state executive of our party,” Oyelekan said.

According to him, Lagos remains the fundamental base of LP now, hence the need for the party to put its house together in the state, project the party well in order to win the forthcoming elections.

“The party is ready for the task ahead. Before now, the narrative was that we don’t have structure but the structure is all over the world now for those who can see, LP has come to stay.

“Our appeal to all our teeming supporters out there is to go and work because we want to win 100 per cent in Lagos state,” he said.

Oyelekan, who administered Oath of Allegiance on the committee, listed other members to include Pastor Lanre Adenuga and Dr Olatunbosun Oswald (Deputy Chairmen) while the Zonal Deputy Chairmen were Mr Igene Ayere, Pastor Funke Awolowo, Mr Dauda Yusuf and Mr Tony Masha.

Other members of the committee were Mrs Olubunmi Odesanya (Publicity Secretary), Lady Jeniifer Ukachi (Treasurer), Lady Chinwe Chinwego (Financial Secretary), Laura Ogunsola (Organising Secretary), Ebuka Morah (Auditor) and Abass Ibrahim (Legal Adviser).

Others were Hajia Amina Usman (Woman Leader), Abiodun Okubena (Youth Leader), Mrs Olabisi Osungboye (Deputy Woman Leader) Mrs Toyin Shokunbi (Deputy Woman Leader), Mrs Jane Nwaoguala (Deputy Women Leader) among others.

Oyelekan said the inauguration of the new committee became imperative after the expiration of the tenure of the former caretaker committee and the need to urgently reposition the party for effective service.

He said that members of the committee were expected to provide effective leadership to ensure growth and development in terms of membership drive.

The newly inaugurated LP Excos in Lagos state

In her remarks, Ekong, who commended the LP NWC for finding her and her team worthy of the task, vowed not to let the party and its teeming supporters down.

“I want to assure you that peace will reign in Lagos LP. We are ready to work and our work will speak for us, and this will lead us to victory for our Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi and other candidates and they will be sworn in.

“There is hope for a good tomorrow for Nigeria. The unity which was missing in LP is here and it has come to stay,” Ekong said.

She pledged loyalty and undivided attention to assure that LP rose to be the first political party in the state.

Ekong, who assured youths of better future with Peter Obi, said: “Obi will give you the hope that you have been long waiting for. LP will give every frustrated Nigerian hope. LP will make Nigeria work.

“All Nigerians who have gone away to other climes will be looking forward to coming back home when Obi emerges.”

She urged political actors and their followers in Lagos state to put a stop to all alleged harassment of LP loyalists.

On some acclaimed factions, she said that the committee had instituted machinery to unite the house and for all to work together.

“Everything is being put in place for us to have a unified house, we will reach out to othera and settle all things in house,” she said. (NAN)