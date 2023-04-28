LP decries relocation of election tribunal to Abuja

By Uchenna Ugwu

The Ebonyi chapter of the Labour Party (LP) on Friday expressed concern over the relocation of the state Election Petitions Tribunal (EPT) to Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, on Wednesday directed the tribunal to relocate to Abuja immediately.

The State Chairman of the Party, Mr Godwin Jioke, consequently told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki, that the shutdown of the court in the state was worrisome to its party.

“We are not comfortable with the cessation of operation and decision of moving the EPT sitting to Abuja.

“The decision has to be reconsidered and allow matters to be handled in the state where elections took place,” Jioke said.

Mr Sylvester Amah, a Legal Practitioner, said there could be reasons for the relocation, ranging from insecurity, logistics and funding.

“The team of the tribunal could be looking for a neutral environment where political parties would not claim ownership of the process.

“Yes, I okayed the relocation and I believe it will allow all processes relating to the matters before the tribunal to gain equity, fair hearing and justice.

“It will be fair hearing and justice. It will also avoid laying claims, interference and perversion of justice,” Amah said. (NAN)