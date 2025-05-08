 LP crisis: My loyalty to Otti unshaken – Rep. Ogah

Rep. Amobi Ogah representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Abia in the House of Representatives, said his alleged indefinite suspension by the Labour Party

By Ikenna Osuoha

Rep. Amobi Ogah representing Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Abia in the House of Representatives, said his alleged indefinite suspension by the Labour Party will not deter his unalloyed loyalty to Gov. Alex Otti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Julius Abure-led Labour Party faction recently suspended, Gov. Otti of Abia, and all LP lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

Ogah told NAN on Thursday in Abuja that the indefinite suspension from Abure’s faction had no weight and as such would not affect his loyalty to his state Governor, Otti.

He reiterated his determination to remain focused on his legislative duties and unshaken in his political conviction.

“The suspension is a joke taken too far and a distraction sponsored by elements threatened by the new face of leadership in Abia State.

“I want to make it clear; the so-called suspension means absolutely nothing to me.

“I have the mandate of the people and my commitment to Gov. Otti and his transformational agenda in Abia remains unshakable,” Ogah said.

He reaffirmed his confidence in the governor’s leadership, adding that Otti has brought hope, accountability and progress to Abia.

“Gov. Alex Otti is the best thing that has happened to our state in decades. I am with him full time.

“Nobody can bully us out of this progressive movement. No amount of intimidation can stop the will of the people.”

The lawmaker called on his constituents to remain calm and focused, assuring of his commitment to his mission of delivering effective representation to the people of Isuikwuato and Umunneochi. (NAN) www.nannews.ng