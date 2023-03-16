LP Chieftain says Obidient Movement stands for capacity, competence, character

By Stanley Nwanosike

A Chieftain of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Kennedy Iyere, says capacity, competence and character is what Obidient Movement stands for and all its stalwarts are working towards it.

Iyere said this on Wednesday while reacting to the Spokespersons of Peter Obi Campaign, Chief Kenneth Okonkwo, for his opposition to the endorsement of the Governorship Candidate of the PDP by the Enugu Obidient Movement as their preferred candidates.

He urged voters to look beyond party lines and vote their candidate based on impeccable character, capacity and competence to deliver.

He explained that the Presidential Candidate of the LP, Mr Peter Obi, needed a man like Dr Peter Mbah to drive a functional leadership that would actually make Nigeria get translated to “Nigeria of our dream when Obi retrieves his mandate”.

“Where were my accusers when I launched the 40 million ballot revolution for Peter Obi? Even, as I traversed the length and breadth of the country, risking my life to sell the message of Presidency under Peter Obi.

“You cannot write the history of the current Peter Obi revolution without me. One of the persons to tutor you about me is Obi,” he said.

He noted that people should stop misrepresenting Obi by unguided utterances as he (Iyere) had been with Obi for more than three years, adding, “We will all fight to reclaim the mandate.”

The LP Chieftain reiterated that his preference for Peter Mbah of the PDP for Enugu State Governorship election “is based on his impeccable capacity, competence and character which is what the Obidient Movement stands for.”

“The Obidient Movement was formed to have the best among us rule over us.

“It is the coming together of people with the burning desire to have the very best rule over us as can be seen in other advanced countries.

“I am not a proponent of Labour Party from top to bottom. For me, Mbah ticks all the boxes of character, capacity and competence and that’s why he’s my candidate.

“Frank Nweke of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) thick these boxes for Aisha Yusuf and its her right,” he said. (NAN)