LP chieftain lauds INEC over CVR, seeks full coverage of prospective voters

By Chimezie Anaso

Chief Okey Enekwe, a chieftain of the Labour Party in Anambra, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for its efforts to register all prospective voters across the country.

Enekwe, gave the commendation while speaking with journalists in Awka on Saturday.

He urged the electoral body to intensify action across the country,particularly in the South East, to ensure satisfactory coverage before the end of the exercise.

Enekwe said the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) should not be suspended in the South East on the grounds of insecurity.

He said based on his knowledge of the grassroots, there were still a good number of unregistered voters in Anambra ,especially in the hinterland.

Enekwe said the increasing desire of Nigerians to participate in the electoral process should not be dampened,and called for strengthened security around INEC facilities.

Enekwe said the Southeast was safe as the so-called unknown gunmen were no more ,while the Monday sit-at-home was not being observed like before .

“My people go to work everyday and return home safely. Gov. Chukwuma Soludo has done so much to ensure that there is security and residents now sleep with their two eyes closed.

“I am worried by the report that INEC wants to suspend the ongoing continuous voter registration exercise in the South East temporarily due to security reasons.There is no security challenge here, unless there is something we don’t know.

“That will be unfair and unfortunate , especially now that our people have taken it as a duty to register, obtain their Permanent Voter’s Card and vote in the election proper.”,he said

“So we are saying that INEC should go on with the registration here and try to move their services to communities,” he said.

Enekwe commended the people of Osun ,INEC and other stakeholders for the peaceful conduct of the governorship poll, saying the result was a true reflection of the decision of the people.

He attributed the outcome to the new electoral law, which made provision for electronic transmission of results .

The LP chieftain commended President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring the new electoral law became a reality.

Enekwe said the poor performance of LP in the election would not affect its chances in the February 2023 presidential election, provided the masses would be allowed to choose their leader.

“The Osun State governorship election was a good development. We are happy with the fact that Sen. Ademola Adeleke won the election for the PDP..

“It is correct to say that the Labour Party did not do well in Osun, we did not say we were going to win the election because all the preparations of the party for that election were concluded before Peter Obi

joined the party about two months ago.

“We are satisfied with the outcome of the election.We are happy that the result reflects the choice of the people of Osun and we believe that the same process will produce Peter Obi in 2023.(NAN)

