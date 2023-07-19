LP chieftain celebrates Peter Obi at 62

By Chimezie Anaso

Chief Rommy Okoli, a chieftain of the Labour Party has congratulated Mr Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the party in the 2023 election on the occasion of his 62nd birthday anniversary.

Okoli in a birthday message made available in Awka on Wednesday, described Obi as a special gift to humanity.

He said the occasion was remarkable this time as Obi had become a rallying point for millions of Nigerians who were seeing him as the answer to their quest for national unity and economic prosperity.

“Happy birthday, His Excellency, Mr Peter Obi.

“I celebrate you today and always. You are a special gift to humanity.

“As a former governor of Anambra and leader of our great party, Labour Party, you have brought so much value to humanity and the nation’s politics in particular.

“May the good Lord bless and keep for the mission he has set you out for especially at this time of national economic and political question,” he said.

Okoli is a grassroots politician, and Managing Director of ROMANO Group of Companies.

He is a former executive Chairman of Nnewi South Local Government Area and governorship aspirant in Anambra.(NAN)

