LP Chairman canvasses support for INEC for free, fair elections

Chief Baron Eyo, Chairman of Labour Party (LP) in Cross River, has urged political parties to support the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in 2023.

Eyo, who doubles as the State Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Calabar.

He said while INEC remained the official umpire to conduct the poll, political parties should strengthen their efforts on voter education and mobilisation.

The LP chairman added that the processes leading to election were crucial to guaranteeing the transparency of the poll.

He appealed for the deployment of more resources in the ongoing voters revalidation in the state, and advised INEC to enhance its monitoring and evaluation mechanisms.

“People here are being frustrated over the voters revalidation. They go round the designated centres without success.

“I think deployment of more resources for the exercise will be good at this point in time.

“I seriously do not know the reason why they stopped the online registration, it was a seamless process and you can do that in the comfort of your home.

“Again, INEC should find way of investigating any letter sent inviting them for monitoring by political parties, to minimise the number of litigations.

“I call on political parties to enhance their internal democracy,” he added.(NAN)

